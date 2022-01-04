Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 951 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 60 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +58%
1688
Ryzen 5 3400G
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +69%
8134
Ryzen 5 3400G
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +50%
3579
Ryzen 5 3400G
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +57%
14691
Ryzen 5 3400G
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +67%
6391
Ryzen 5 3400G
3817
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Picasso
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 60 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 704
TMUs 48 44
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 11
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

