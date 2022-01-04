Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1234 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 60 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +28%
1663
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7998
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
9452
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +38%
3541
2561
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13734
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
17831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +37%
1680
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6520
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
6785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
