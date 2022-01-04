Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 37% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 60 vs 95 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1325 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +27%
1660
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8023
Ryzen 5 3600X +18%
9432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +33%
3535
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14280
Ryzen 5 3600X +28%
18228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +29%
1704
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6300
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
7293
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
