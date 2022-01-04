Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 60 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1468 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +12%
1653
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6391
Ryzen 5 5500 +25%
7998
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1