Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i3 12100
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1369 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 54 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +23%
1688
Ryzen 5 5600H
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
8134
Ryzen 5 5600H +23%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +20%
3579
Ryzen 5 5600H
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
14691
Ryzen 5 5600H +17%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +21%
1653
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i3 12100?
Promotion
