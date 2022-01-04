Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1369 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 54 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +23%
1688
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8134
Ryzen 5 5600H +23%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +20%
3579
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14691
Ryzen 5 5600H +17%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +21%
1653
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +5%
6391
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
