Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i3 12100
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1706 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
1678
Ryzen 5 7600X +17%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
8086
Ryzen 5 7600X +89%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
3504
Ryzen 5 7600X +21%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
13755
Ryzen 5 7600X +110%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
1716
Ryzen 5 7600X +26%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6367
Ryzen 5 7600X +80%
11485
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i3-12100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 60 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

