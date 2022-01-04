Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +11%
1688
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8134
Ryzen 7 5700G +73%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +9%
3579
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14691
Ryzen 7 5700G +68%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +5%
1653
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6391
Ryzen 7 5700G +52%
9689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
