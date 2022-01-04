Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i3 12100
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 60 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
8134
Ryzen 7 5800X +90%
15489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
14691
Ryzen 7 5800X +95%
28607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6391
Ryzen 7 5800X +67%
10670
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
4. Intel Core i3 12100 vs i5 12400F
5. Intel Core i3 12100 vs i5 11400
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Apple M1
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i3 12100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский