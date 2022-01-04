Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 60 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 84 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
8134
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +83%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
14691
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +56%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6391
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +77%
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i3 12100?
