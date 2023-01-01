Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2218 vs 1706 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1662
Ryzen 7 7700X +19%
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8001
Ryzen 7 7700X +137%
18929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3467
Ryzen 7 7700X +23%
4256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13765
Ryzen 7 7700X +163%
36164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1697
Ryzen 7 7700X +30%
2198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6275
Ryzen 7 7700X +123%
13997
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i3-12100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|60 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
