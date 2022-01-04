Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i3 12100
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1217 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 60 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
14691
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +41%
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
4. Intel Core i3 12100 vs Intel Core i5 12400F
5. Intel Core i3 12100 vs Intel Core i5 11400
6. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Apple M1
10. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i3 12100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский