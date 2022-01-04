Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i3 12100
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 14 vs 60 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +11%
1671
Apple M1
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +5%
8052
Apple M1
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
3532
Apple M1 +6%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
14476
Apple M1 +1%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
1698
Apple M1 +2%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6314
Apple M1 +29%
8161
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 60 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i3 12100
2. Intel Core i5 12400 or Intel Core i3 12100
3. Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i3 12100
4. Intel Core i5 11400 or Intel Core i3 12100
5. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 12100
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Apple M1
8. Intel Core i7 11800H or Apple M1
9. Intel Core i7 10750H or Apple M1
10. Intel Core i5 12500H or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i3 12100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский