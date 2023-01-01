Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1706 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +6%
1662
Apple M2
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
8001
Apple M2 +7%
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
3467
Apple M2 +15%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
13765
Apple M2 +11%
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100
1697
Apple M2 +13%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6275
Apple M2 +42%
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i3-12100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 60 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i3 12100?
