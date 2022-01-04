Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Celeron G5905: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5905 and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 927 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
  • Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +375%
8093
Celeron G5905
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +62%
3570
Celeron G5905
2207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +410%
14428
Celeron G5905
2831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +268%
6387
Celeron G5905
1735
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and Celeron G5905

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 July 19, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-12100 G5905
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 60 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 48 12
ROPs 24 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Celeron G5905
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5905 or Core i3 12100?
