Intel Core i3 12100 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 927 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +91%
1674
878
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +375%
8093
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +62%
3570
2207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +410%
14428
2831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +83%
1713
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +268%
6387
1735
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 19, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|48
|12
|ROPs
|24
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
