Intel Core i3 12100 vs Celeron G6900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1307 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Consumes up to 23% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 46 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +30%
1660
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +226%
8023
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +38%
3535
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +317%
14280
3422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +31%
1704
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +148%
6300
2540
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
