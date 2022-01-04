Intel Core i3 12100 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1028 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 15 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +53%
1688
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +230%
8134
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +57%
3579
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +184%
14691
5179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +59%
1653
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +188%
6391
2216
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1