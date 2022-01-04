Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100 vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1028 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 15 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +53%
1688
Core i3 1005G1
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +230%
8134
Core i3 1005G1
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +57%
3579
Core i3 1005G1
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +184%
14691
Core i3 1005G1
5179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +59%
1653
Core i3 1005G1
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +188%
6391
Core i3 1005G1
2216
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Ice Lake
Model number i3-12100 i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 60 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 1005G1
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 10100 and Intel Core i3 12100
2. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i3 12100
3. Intel Core i5 12400 and Intel Core i3 12100
4. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i3 12100
5. Intel Core i3 12100F and Intel Core i3 12100
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i3 1005G1
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel Core i3 1005G1
8. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Intel Core i3 1005G1
9. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Intel Core i3 1005G1
10. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and Intel Core i3 1005G1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 12100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский