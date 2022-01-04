Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1131 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +47%
1665
Core i3 10100F
1133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +44%
8039
Core i3 10100F
5593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +36%
3537
Core i3 10100F
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +56%
13734
Core i3 10100F
8808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +50%
1683
Core i3 10100F
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +47%
6501
Core i3 10100F
4420
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 10, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-12100 i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 60 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

