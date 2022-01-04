Intel Core i3 12100 vs i3 10100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1131 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +47%
1665
1133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +44%
8039
5593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +36%
3537
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +56%
13734
8808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +50%
1683
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100 +47%
6501
4420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
