Intel Core i3 12100 vs i3 10105F VS Intel Core i3 12100 Intel Core i3 10105F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10105F and 12100 Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100 Newer - released 11-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1146 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i3 10105F – 60 vs 65 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and i3 10105F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 February 15, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake Model number i3-12100 i3-10105F Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 37x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 60 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS Core i3 10105F n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16