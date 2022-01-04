Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
66
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1161 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +47%
1635
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +55%
8449
5444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +46%
3557
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +24%
14614
11762
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +44%
1687
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +29%
6512
5061
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3