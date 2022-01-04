Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1161 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +47%
1635
Ryzen 3 3100
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +55%
8449
Ryzen 3 3100
5444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +46%
3557
Ryzen 3 3100
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +24%
14614
Ryzen 3 3100
11762
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +44%
1687
Ryzen 3 3100
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +29%
6512
Ryzen 3 3100
5061
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

