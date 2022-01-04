Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100 VS Intel Core i3 12100F AMD Ryzen 3 3100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3100 and 12100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1161 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 58 vs 65 Watt

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 April 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i3-12100F - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 36x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 58 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16