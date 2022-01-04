Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1312 points
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +24%
1610
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +23%
8367
6777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +31%
3525
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +14%
14477
12685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +28%
1669
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
6453
5447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
