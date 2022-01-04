Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G VS Intel Core i3 12100F AMD Ryzen 5 3400G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3400G and 12100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 951 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 58 vs 65 Watt

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Picasso Model number i3-12100F - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm TDP 58 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 11 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz Shading Units - 704 TMUs - 44 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 11 TGP - 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 12100F n/a Ryzen 5 3400G 1.746 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 8