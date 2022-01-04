Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 951 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +53%
1635
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +75%
8449
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +49%
3557
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +56%
14614
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +77%
1687
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +71%
6512
3817
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Picasso
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|704
|TMUs
|-
|44
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1