We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 58 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1325 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +23%
1610
Ryzen 5 3600X
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
8390
Ryzen 5 3600X +12%
9432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +32%
3515
Ryzen 5 3600X
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14315
Ryzen 5 3600X +27%
18228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +27%
1670
Ryzen 5 3600X
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
6309
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
7293
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

