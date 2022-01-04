Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i3 12100F
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1094 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 25 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +39%
1635
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
8449
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +44%
3557
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +10%
14614
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +53%
1687
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +33%
6512
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Lucienne
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

