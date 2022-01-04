Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1520 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +9%
1615
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8380
Ryzen 5 5600G +32%
11081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +11%
3519
3178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14397
Ryzen 5 5600G +38%
19888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +10%
1666
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6443
Ryzen 5 5600G +22%
7875
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1