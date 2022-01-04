Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1369 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 54 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +19%
1635
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +19%
3557
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14614
Ryzen 5 5600H +18%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +23%
1687
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +7%
6512
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
