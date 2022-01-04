Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i3 12100F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
8367
Ryzen 5 5600X +41%
11799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14477
Ryzen 5 5600X +52%
22019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
6453
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
8410
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i3 12100F?
