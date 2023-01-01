Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1422 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
1614
Ryzen 5 5625U
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +21%
3495
Ryzen 5 5625U
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14211
Ryzen 5 5625U +5%
14943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
1673
Ryzen 5 5625U
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake -
Model number i3-12100F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i3 12100F?
