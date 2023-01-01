Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1422 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
1614
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +4%
8398
8061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +21%
3495
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14211
Ryzen 5 5625U +5%
14943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
1673
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +7%
6297
5863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|-
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
