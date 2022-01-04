Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i3 12100F
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1203 points
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

