Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1203 points
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +29%
1635
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +10%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +33%
3557
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14614
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +13%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +40%
1687
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6512
6570
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1