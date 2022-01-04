Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 58 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1679 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1610
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8390
Ryzen 7 7700X +130%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3515
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Ryzen 7 7700X +32%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
Ryzen 7 7700X +128%
14370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
