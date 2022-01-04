Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 58 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1309 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
8449
Ryzen 9 3900XT +118%
18428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14614
Ryzen 9 3900XT +126%
33028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
6512
Ryzen 9 3900XT +90%
12395
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

