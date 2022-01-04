Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 58 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +4%
1635
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
Ryzen 9 5900X +145%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +1%
3557
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14614
Ryzen 9 5900X +172%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
Ryzen 9 5900X +2%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6512
Ryzen 9 5900X +122%
14453
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1