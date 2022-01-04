Intel Core i3 12100F vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 14 vs 58 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +7%
1615
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +9%
8381
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3500
Apple M1 +7%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14315
Apple M1 +3%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1600
Apple M1 +8%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6252
Apple M1 +31%
8161
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
