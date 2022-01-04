Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 14 vs 58 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +7%
1615
Apple M1
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +9%
8381
Apple M1
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F
3500
Apple M1 +7%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14315
Apple M1 +3%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F
1600
Apple M1 +8%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
6252
Apple M1 +31%
8161
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 58 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i3 12100F?
