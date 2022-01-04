Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 30 vs 58 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +6%
1635
M1 Max
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
8449
M1 Max +48%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F
3557
M1 Max +9%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
14614
M1 Max +56%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F
1687
M1 Max +6%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F
6512
M1 Max +96%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i3-12100F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 58 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

