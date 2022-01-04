Intel Core i3 12100F vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 30 vs 58 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +6%
1635
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
M1 Max +48%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3557
M1 Max +9%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14614
M1 Max +56%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
M1 Max +6%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6512
M1 Max +96%
12762
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1