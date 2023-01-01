Intel Core i3 12100F vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1679 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +3%
1614
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8398
Apple M2 +2%
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3495
Apple M2 +14%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14211
Apple M2 +8%
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1673
Apple M2 +15%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6297
Apple M2 +42%
8923
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
