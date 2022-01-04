Intel Core i3 12100F vs Celeron G5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 832 points
- Around 34.1 GB/s (80%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +66%
3578
2159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +423%
14691
2808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +103%
1702
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +307%
6538
1606
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|G5900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|42.7 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
