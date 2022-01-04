Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Celeron G5900: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs Celeron G5900

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
Intel Celeron G5900
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Celeron G5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5900 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 832 points
  • Around 34.1 GB/s (80%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +66%
3578
Celeron G5900
2159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +423%
14691
Celeron G5900
2808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +103%
1702
Celeron G5900
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +307%
6538
Celeron G5900
1606
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and Celeron G5900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-12100F G5900
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1050 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Celeron G5900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 42.7 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5900 or Core i3 12100F?
