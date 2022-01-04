Intel Core i3 12100F vs Celeron G6900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1357 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 46 vs 58 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 710
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +37%
3578
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +324%
14691
3465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +25%
1702
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +160%
6538
2516
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1