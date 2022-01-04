Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Celeron G6900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6900 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1357 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
  • Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 46 vs 58 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 710

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +37%
3578
Celeron G6900
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +324%
14691
Celeron G6900
3465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +25%
1702
Celeron G6900
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +160%
6538
Celeron G6900
2516
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and Celeron G6900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake
Model number i3-12100F G6900
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 710

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 46 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 710
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Celeron G6900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

