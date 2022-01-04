Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1028 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 15 vs 58 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +243%
8449
Core i3 1005G1
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +182%
14614
Core i3 1005G1
5179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +194%
6512
Core i3 1005G1
2216
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Ice Lake
Model number i3-12100F i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 4
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

