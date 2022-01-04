Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 10100 VS Intel Core i3 12100F Intel Core i3 10100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10100 and 12100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1109 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 10100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-S Model number i3-12100F i3-10100 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 36x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 58 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 3 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 12100F n/a Core i3 10100 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16