Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 10100

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1109 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +43%
1615
Core i3 10100
1131
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +51%
8380
Core i3 10100
5561
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +34%
3519
Core i3 10100
2628
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +63%
14397
Core i3 10100
8843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +51%
1666
Core i3 10100
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +59%
6443
Core i3 10100
4050
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-S
Model number i3-12100F i3-10100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 12100F or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i3 12100F or Core i7 7700K
3. Core i3 12100F or Core i5 12400F
4. Core i3 12100F or Core i5 10400F
5. Core i3 12100F or Core i3 10100F
6. Core i3 10100 or Core i5 10400
7. Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 3 3100
8. Core i3 10100 or Core i3 8100
9. Core i3 10100 or Core i3 9100F
10. Core i3 10100 or Core i5 10400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i3 12100F?
EnglishРусский