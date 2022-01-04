Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100F or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 10105F

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
Intel Core i3 10105F
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 10105F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1146 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10105F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +59%
14477
Core i3 10105F
9088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-12100F i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

