Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 10105F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1146 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10105F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +39%
1610
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +47%
8367
5706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +31%
3525
2682
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +59%
14477
9088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +47%
1669
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +46%
6453
4426
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 15, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3