Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i3 12100F
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 12100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1263 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +170%
8398
Core i3 1115G4
3113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +131%
14211
Core i3 1115G4
6141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +150%
6297
Core i3 1115G4
2518
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i3-12100F i3-1115G4
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics Xe G4

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 2
Total Threads 8 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
TDP 58 W 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i3 12100F?
