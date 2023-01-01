Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 1115G4
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1263 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +22%
1614
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +170%
8398
3113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +32%
3495
2653
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +131%
14211
6141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +33%
1673
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +150%
6297
2518
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|i3-1115G4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|2
|Total Threads
|8
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|58 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
