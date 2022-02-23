Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1210U or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1210U vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i3 1210U
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i3 1210U
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1210U with 6-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1210U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1210U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1434 vs 1144 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +81%
3596
Core i3 1110G4
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +252%
12027
Core i3 1110G4
3415
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +25%
1428
Core i3 1110G4
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +128%
4280
Core i3 1110G4
1878
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1210U and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-1210U i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 15-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 16 12
Execution Units 64 48
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1210U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 1110G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1210U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 1210U?
