Intel Core i3 1210U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1210U with 6-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1210U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1434 vs 1144 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +81%
3596
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +252%
12027
3415
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +25%
1428
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +128%
4280
1878
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-1210U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1