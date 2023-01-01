Intel Core i3 1210U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 1210U with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1434 vs 1263 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +35%
3579
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +83%
11245
6147
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1210U +13%
1424
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1210U +70%
4296
2526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-1210U
|i3-1115G4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|2
|Total Threads
|8
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|9 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|29 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
