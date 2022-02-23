Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 845 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +179%
5463
Ryzen 3 3250U
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +98%
3605
Ryzen 3 3250U
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +215%
12507
Ryzen 3 3250U
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +142%
3799
Ryzen 3 3250U
1569
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen+
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 512 192
TMUs 32 12
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 3
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1215U or i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1235U
3. Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1245U
4. Intel Core i3 1215U or i3 1220P
5. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
6. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Pentium Gold 7505

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский