Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 845 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
831
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +179%
5463
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +98%
3605
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +215%
12507
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +72%
1448
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +142%
3799
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|192
|TMUs
|32
|12
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|3
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
