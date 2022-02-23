Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1132 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5479
Ryzen 7 4700U +35%
7403
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +37%
3511
Ryzen 7 4700U
2554
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11445
Ryzen 7 4700U +19%
13576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +34%
1531
Ryzen 7 4700U
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
