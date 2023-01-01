Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1197 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5445
Ryzen 7 4800H +104%
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +31%
3433
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11510
Ryzen 7 4800H +63%
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +28%
1520
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Ryzen 7 4800H +55%
7105
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Renoir)
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1