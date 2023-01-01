Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1197 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5445
Ryzen 7 4800H +104%
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +31%
3433
Ryzen 7 4800H
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11510
Ryzen 7 4800H +63%
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +28%
1520
Ryzen 7 4800H
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
4598
Ryzen 7 4800H +55%
7105
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Renoir)
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1215U vs Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i3 1215U vs Core i3 1115G4
3. Core i3 1215U vs Core i3 1125G4
4. Core i3 1215U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
5. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
6. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Apple M1
8. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
9. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i5 12450H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i3 1215U?
EnglishРусский