Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +11%
1572
Ryzen 7 5800H
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5786
Ryzen 7 5800H +111%
12193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +12%
3413
Ryzen 7 5800H
3049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11366
Ryzen 7 5800H +87%
21246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5976
Ryzen 7 5800H +24%
7391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i3 1215U?
