Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +11%
1572
1414
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5786
Ryzen 7 5800U +40%
8089
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +12%
3413
3043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11366
Ryzen 7 5800U +63%
18579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +10%
1567
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5976
Ryzen 7 5800U +8%
6454
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
