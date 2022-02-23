Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M1

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i3 1215U
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1521 points
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5479
Apple M1 +42%
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3511
Apple M1 +7%
3763
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11445
Apple M1 +26%
14366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
1531
Apple M1 +15%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
4616
Apple M1 +69%
7789
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 512 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i3 1215U
2. Ryzen 3 5300U or Core i3 1215U
3. Core i5 1235U or Core i3 1215U
4. Core i5 1245U or Core i3 1215U
5. Ryzen 3 5425U or Core i3 1215U
6. Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
7. Ryzen 5 5500U or Apple M1
8. Core i5 12600K or Apple M1
9. Core i5 1235U or Apple M1
10. Core i5 1240P or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский