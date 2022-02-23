Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1521 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5479
Apple M1 +42%
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3511
Apple M1 +7%
3763
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Apple M1 +26%
14366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1531
Apple M1 +15%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4616
Apple M1 +69%
7789
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|1024
|TMUs
|32
|64
|ROPs
|16
|32
|Execution Units
|64
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
