Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M2

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i3 1215U
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1572 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5843
Apple M2 +50%
8748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3451
Apple M2 +17%
4024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11471
Apple M2 +35%
15533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
1574
Apple M2 +23%
1941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
6043
Apple M2 +49%
9018
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 512 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1260P and Apple M2
2. Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M2
3. Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M2
4. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M2
5. Apple M1 and Apple M2
6. Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M2
7. Apple M2 Pro and Apple M2
8. Intel Core i3 N305 and Intel Core i3 1215U
9. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i3 1215U
10. AMD Ryzen 3 7320U and Intel Core i3 1215U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский