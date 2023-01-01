Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1572 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1592
1592
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5843
Apple M2 +50%
8748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3451
Apple M2 +17%
4024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11471
Apple M2 +35%
15533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
Apple M2 +23%
1941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6043
Apple M2 +49%
9018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|1024
|TMUs
|32
|64
|ROPs
|16
|32
|Execution Units
|64
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
