Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1028 points
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +122%
5479
2471
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +56%
3511
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +126%
11445
5073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +49%
1531
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +108%
4616
2222
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|256
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|4
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
