Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1028 points
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +122%
5479
Core i3 1005G1
2471
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +56%
3511
Core i3 1005G1
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +126%
11445
Core i3 1005G1
5073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +49%
1531
Core i3 1005G1
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +108%
4616
Core i3 1005G1
2222
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Ice Lake
Model number i3-1215U i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 512 256
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 4
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 1005G1
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 1215U?
